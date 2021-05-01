No fewer than ten women lost their lives in a ghastly auto crash when a truck lost its brake and rammed into women trading at the roadside of Nkwommiri market in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday.

According to an eye witness, the incident which occurred at 12 noon at the Anara- Orlu expressway where the market was situated also left many injured.

Our reporter gathered that the truck was attempting to climb the hilly road when its brake failed and crushed the women as well as other vehicles on the roadside.

A youth leader from the community simply known as Adolphus told our correspondent that the accident was so severe that some of the victims were also crushed into a nearby river.

“The worst has happened here. A truck that lost its brakes has killed women trading on the road at Nkwommiri, and it looks like more are even injured and some trapped under the vehicle.

But a community leader, Frank Ozuruigbo, has assured that the community was already working with government official to rescue those who were trapped.

When contacted, the police Spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that rescue operation was ongoing but confirmed the death of the ten women.