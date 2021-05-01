From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

No fewer than 20 women lost their lives in a ghastly auto crash when a truck lost its brakes and rammed into women trading on the roadside at Nkwommiri market in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State on Saturday.

According to an eye witness, the incident which occurred at 12 noon along Anara- Orlu road where the market was situated also left many injured.

Sunday Sun gathered that the truck was attempting to climb a hilly part of the road when its brake failed and crushed the women as well as other vehicles on the roadside.

A youth leader from the community simply known as Adolphus told Sunday Sun that the accident was so severe that some of the victims were crushed into the nearby Nwangele stream.

“The worst has happened here. A truck that lost its brakes has killed women trading on the road at Nkwommiri. Some were injured and others trapped under the vehicle.”

But a community leader, Frank Ozuruigbo, assured that the community was already working with government officials to rescue those who were trapped.

When contacted, the police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said that rescue operation was ongoing but confirmed the death of ten women.