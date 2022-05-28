From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

No fewer than 31 persons were feared dead, following a stampede at Polo Club, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the incident occurred about 8am yesterday (Sunday).

According to reports, members of the public had gathered at Polo Club, following an invitation by the Kings Assembly, a church in Port Harcourt, for the distribution of gift items including foodstuffs.

It was further gathered that some persons arrived at the venue on Friday; while others got there today (Saturday), as early as 6am.

Eyewitnesses said by 6am, the gate of Polo Club was already flooded with people, who stormed there with high expectations of receiving alms from the organizers.

A source who craved to remain anonymous, said: “As soon as the bouncers opened the small gate, they rushed in. The next thing was stampede.”

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command has confirmed the dead of 31 persons in the stampede.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Grace Iringe-Koko, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), confirmed this incident to the reporter.