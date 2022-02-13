By Paul Erewuba
On-loan Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman is talking tough already, after FIFA granted his request to switch allegiance from England to Nigeria.
And the Fulham loanee believes he has what it takes to take Nigeria to the World Cup In Qatar.
Showing his enthusiasm and excitement, Lookman has said he cannot wait to play in the all important World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana.
Speaking on the tie ahead of the March date, Lookman who was born in London, said he’s happy to get an opportunity to represent Nigeria and can’t wait to put on the Green and White jersey.
“I’m delighted to announce that FIFA has approved my nationality switch. Thank you for the warm welcome and I can’t wait to put on the Super Eagles shirt and represent the country, he was quoted to have said.
Before pledging allegiance to Nigeria, Lookman represented England at the U17 and U20 levels. He also helped them win the FIFA World Cup at the same level.
