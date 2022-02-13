By Paul Erewuba

On-loan Leicester City forward, Ademola Lookman is talking tough already, after FIFA granted his request to switch allegiance from England to Nigeria.

And the Fulham loanee believes he has what it takes to take Nigeria to the World Cup In Qatar.

Showing his enthusiasm and excitement, Lookman has said he cannot wait to play in the all important World Cup playoff against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Speaking on the tie ahead of the March date, Lookman who was born in London, said he’s happy to get an opportunity to represent Nigeria and can’t wait to put on the Green and White jersey.