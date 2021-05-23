(NAN)

Black Stars Football Club of New Haven on Saturday defeated Young Stars FC of Iva Valley to emerge champions of the maiden edition of Chidi Ofo-Okenwa under-13 football tournament.

In the final match played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu, Kenechukwu opened scoring for Black Stars 23 minutes into the game.

Sochima Okafor made it 2-0 in the 47th minute and the team held on till the end of the match in spite the Young Stars’ late surge.

In the third-place match, Golden Stars FC of Obiagu thrashed ND Academy of Garki 5-0.

Victor Ogbonna scored two quick goals in the 4th and 5th minutes to give Golden Stars a 2-0 lead into the break.

Golden Stars continued the goal galore as Somto Ilono, Chijioke Anigbogu and Israel Noko making it 5-0 in the 49th, 52nd and 89th minutes.

Black Stars were rewarded with N200,000 while the runners-up, Young Stars, went home with N150,000, with the third-placed team, Golden Stars, pocketing N100,000.

Individual accolades went to Chijekwu Ugwu of Emirates FC as the most valuable player (MVP), and David Edeh of Young Stars who scored six goals to win the highest goalscorer award.

The best goalkeeper award of the tournament went to David Atu of Black Stars, while the Golden Stars won the best behaved team award.

The First Vice-President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Seyi Akinwunmi, who was a guest at the occasion, rewarded the MVP and award winners with cash prizes.

While speaking, Akinwunmi who led other dignitaries from the NFF said they had to be at the final match as a mark of honour to their late colleague.

“It is important that we all be here to celebrate one of us, Chidi Ofo-Okenwa who was snatched away from us by the cold hands of death.

“We assure the Enugu State FA that we are solidly behind them and we are going to see what we can do to support these young boys.

“Our target is to uplift the youths and we have seen talents from this tournament and we are going to harness them,” he said.

The wife of the late Chidi Ofo-Okenwa and her sisters, friends also graced the final match.

Other dignitaries present included the state’s Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Manfred Nzekwe, Rangers General Manager Davison Owumi, Rangers Team Manager Amobi Ezeaku and others from the state Ministry of Youths and Sports.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the tournament was organised by the state Football Association (FA) in memory of its late Chairman, Chidi Ofo-Okenwa.

A total of 14 teams took part in the maiden edition of the under-13 football tournament.