Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Three persons lost their lives in multiple road accidents that occurred in Abia State yesterday. While one of the accidents happened near the popular Cherubim bus stop along the Enugu-Port Harcourt

Expressway, the other occurred in front of the Naval School of Finance and Logistics, Owerrenta, along Owerri-Aba Highway.



It was gathered that the accident on Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway involved a Honda Accord with Registration No. Lagos State TJ 728 KJA and a Ladies Motorcycle, Red Mate 80.



The rider of the Red Mate 80 was said to be over-speeding on the Expressway when he was knocked down by the Honda Accord and he died instantly.

The cause of the accident at Owerrenta which involved three vehicles with Registration Numbers XA 660 JJT, KSF 673 XN, and GGE 822 XV was brake failure.

An eyewitness informed that the brakes of a Mack Trailer heading from the Owerri end towards Aba, failed and the driver in an attempt to control the truck ran into a stationary articulated vehicle, killing the driver and his conductor instantly.

Some people who sustained injuries in the accident were said to be receiving medical attention at a private hospital in Umuikaa, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area of the state.

Sources at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Command Headquarters Umuahia, confirmed the accidents and said the corpses of the three persons had been deposited in a Mortuary in the area.