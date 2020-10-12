Job Osazuwa

Tears flowed freely as seven people (six male and a female) were, yesterday, sent to their early graves when a building collapsed at Odo Street in Obalende, Lagos Island.

The tragedy struck when a two-storey building, which was under construction defected and collapsed while casting was ongoing.

Acting Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Lagos Territorial Office, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident, said 10 people were rescued from the rubble and taken to the hospital.

Head, Public Affairs of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, said that upon the agency’s arrival at the scene, a three-storey building under construction was discovered to have self-collapsed.

“The cause of collapse is yet to be ascertained, but efforts are presently ongoing by LASEMA and other responders towards salvaging the situation.

“As at 17:40hrs, a total of eight people (all males) have been extricated alive by the LASEMA Response Team and other Stakeholders, and have been attended and quickly transferred to the hospital by LASEMA paramedics for further medical attention at Lagos Island General hospital,” he said.