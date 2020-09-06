Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Tragedy struck on Sunday night along the Ihiala – Onitsha Road in Anambra State as a commuter bus plying that road went up in flames after a ghastly accident.

The vehicle, it was gathered, somersaulted a number of times as a result of the burst of its tyre. It subsequently went up in flames, roasting the passengers with the exception of one person who had reportedly jumped out of the vehicle.

Confirming the sad incident, the acting Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps in the state, Kamal Musa, said that preliminary report showed that the accident occurred as a result of over speeding.

He said that all the passengers in the ill-fated vehicle were burnt beyond recognition along with the bus with the exception of one person even as the number of the casualties has not been ascertained.

He said: “A lone fatal road traffic crash allegedly caused by tyre burst as a result of excessive speeding leading summersault and the vehicle burst into flames this evening 6th September, 2020 at opposite Omorka in Ihiala along Ihiala- Onitsha road.

“Information reaching the command states that all passengers on board were burnt beyond recognition along with the bus.

“The corpse of the only male adult who jumped out of the vehicle in the process has been deposited at the morgue in Our Lady of Lourdes, Ihiala.

“Meanwhile, Anambra State Fire Service has been contacted and FRSC rescue team from Ihiala Unit Command is on ground to ensure free flow of traffic while obstruction is being cleared”, he stated.