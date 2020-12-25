From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

It was a black Christmas for ex-militant leader, Eris Paul aka Ogunboss as some suspected arsonists attacked his residence at Peremabiri, Southern Ijaw Local Government of Bayelsa State.

Ogunboss a known member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) had struck a deal with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Douye Diri to work against his party and deliver PDP candidate, Moses Clepoas in the December 3 Bayelsa Senatorial election.

He has also been involved in the leadership tussle in the community which has polarised the community into different factions.

According to reports the arsonists armed with sophisticated weapons stormed the community in speed boats razed down his mansion with properties believed to be worth million of naira destroyed in the inferno.

Findings indicated that the attack occurred in the wee hours of 25th of December when Ogunboss was in the house and he had to escape.

A close family source said he was attending a burial in the community and had retired to the house when the attackers.

The spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Mr Butswat Ansimi who confirmed the incident said though normalcy has been restored but several properties were damaged and no life was lost.