By Adewale Sanyaolu

The country has yet again been thrown into total darkness as the national electricity grid this morning witnessed a total collapse.

The incident which occurred at 10.45am has led to outages across the various Disco network.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company in a norice to its customers regretted the inconvenience the shutdown will cause them.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The development has shut in about 600 mega Watts from Africa’s largest power plant in Egbin, Lagos.

Details later