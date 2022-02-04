By Adewale Sanyaolu

The poor state of power supply is set to take a turn for the worse within Lagos and environs as the one of the largest power generating plant in Sub-Saharan Africa, Egbin Power Plc, has been engulfed in a fire outbreak.

Egbin is one of the operating entities of Sahara Power Group, which is an affiliate of Sahara Group. The plant has an installed capacity of 1,320MW consisting of six turbines of 220 megawatts each.

The incident occurred at its power plant on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at around 4.20pm.

A news was contained in statement issued by Egbin Power to its stakeholders and the general public on Friday

The power generating firm said that the fire outbreak was successfully contained by a team of its firefighters in collaboration with firefighters from the Nigeria Gas Company at Egbin.

It also pointed out that it has set out a process in motion to determine the cause of the fire incident as it has temporarily suspended its operations in line with the plant’s safety procedures.

The statement reads, ‘’The management of Egbin Power Plc, wishes to inform its stakeholders and the public of a fire incident that occurred at the power plant on Wednesday, February 2nd 2022 at around 4.20pm.

‘’The incident was successfully controlled by a team of Egbin firefighters working in collaboration with firefighters from the Nigeria Gas Company in Egbin.

‘’Egbin has since activated its emergency response mechanism to determine the cause of the incident, while operations at the plant have been temporarily suspended in line with the plant’s safety procedures. Egbin is also working with the Federal Fire Service, the Federal Ministry of Power and other stakeholders to review the incident.

‘’The management of the company assures the public that its technical team is working assiduously to restore operations.

‘’As the foremost power plant in the nation, Egbin remains committed to providing power innovatively and responsibly in compliance with good health, safety and environmental standards.’’