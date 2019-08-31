Adewale Sanyaolu

Lagos and some other parts of the country were yesterday, thrown into darkness over a system collapse in the country’s grid system.

The System Operator (SO) on its website said the grid collapsed totally at 2.19pm nationwide disclosing that power generation dropped to 0 Mega Watts(MW).

Findings by Saturday Sun revealed that the entire Ikeja, Magodo, Surulere, Festac, Ojo were out of power supply as at 6.58pm yesterday. In a telephone interview, General Manager, Public Affairs, TCN, Mrs. Ndidi Mbah, said investigations into the cause of the system collapse was still ongoing and that the cause could not be immediately ascertained until such was completed. Mbah, said restoration work was fast progressing (as at 6.58pm) and would be completed soonest.

When asked on the cause of the system collapse, Mbah, said ‘‘A system collapse cannot be immediately ascertained when it occurs. Investigation will have to be completed after which the report is made available, not until then, I cannot say the cause”, She said.

On June 31, the nation’s power grid recorded its eighth total collapse this year, plunging consumers across the country into blackout for some hours. The government-owned TCN, which manages the grid, blamed electricity distribution companies for the system failure. The grid suffered four total collapses in January and one each in February, April and May, according to the system operator. Statistics from the Advisory Power Team, Office of the Vice President disclosed that, on August 29, 2019, average energy sent out was 3,620 MWH/Hour (down by 54.21 MWH/Hour from the previous day) while 1,212 MW was not generated due to unavailability of gas.