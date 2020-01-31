Port Harcourt International Airport, yesterday experienced total blackout after fire damaged electricity facilities.

Part of the bushes surrounding the airport caught fire on Tuesday; the second time in weeks that a similar incident resulted in flight delays at the airport.

Corporate Communications Manager at the airport, John Onyi, told newsmen that efforts are ongoing to restore power at the airport.

According to Onyi, the latest fire incident destroyed facilities belonging to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED).

“The bush fire damaged over 14 high tension poles supplying electricity to the airport’s 33kv feeder.

“However, PHED technical crew have been mobilised to the site, with a view to erecting the poles and restoring power supply to the airport,” he said.

The spokesman appealed to airport authorities and travellers to be patient throughout the period repairs of the facilities would last.

Muritala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos also suffered a bush fire incident on Saturday, January 25.

According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the bush fire incident occurred around the RESA of 36L at the airport. The incident, however, did not affect flight operations.