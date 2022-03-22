By Adewale Sanyaolu

To save the power sector from imminent collapse, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission(NERC) and the Niger Delta Power Holding Company(NDPHC) have confirmed that one of the 14 idle power plant, the 450MW Calabar plant will begin operation today.

Though the power plan is a 634.5 MW (ISO) and 562MW (Net) power plant

NERC Chairman, Mr Sanusi Garba and the Managing Director of Niger Delta Power Holding Company(NDPHC), Mr. Chief Ugbo confirmed the development at a stakeholders interactive session late last night.

Garba said the power plant was idle due to gas constraint challenges.

He added that the country lost 800MW from Calabar and Alaoji Power plants due to unavailability of gas.

He lamented that most of the power plants located in the Western part of the country have been constrained due to gas challenges.

”By the end of today, we believe that gas supply would have been restored to Calabar power plant”

Managing Director of TCN, Mr. Sule Abdulaziz, said it remained regrettable that the grid has been neglected for so many years, a development that remained responsible for the frequent grid collapse.

He disclosed that Government was not folding its arm and was doing everything to ensure that power supply improves across the country.

He said TCN was doing all it could to ensure that it reduces the frequency of system collapse.

Giving statistics of the system collapse, the TCN MD said the numbers have been reducing over the years, saying in 2018 the country recorded 12 system collapse, in 2019, it recorded nine, in 2020, it recorded four, in 2021, it recorded two and in 2022, it recorded two in quick succession.

He said Nigerians should be patient with Government as most power projects which involves transmission lines and substations takes time to deliver.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .