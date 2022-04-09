From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe, Bauchi, Benue and Plateau state were on Friday evening greatest with a blackout following a system collapse.

The Jos Distribution Company (JED) confirmed the development via social media post, informing their customers of the situation in their respective domains.

JED blamed the outage being experienced by consumers in various states on a general system collapse that occurred around 6:30 pm at the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The social media post which was signed by the company’s head of corporate communications Dr Friday Adakole Elijah explained that the team was working to rectify the issue and restore supply to the affected area.

He said, “Dear Customers, there was a loss of supply as a result of the system collapse from The TCN at about 6.30 pm across our franchise states of Bauchi, Benue, Gombe and Plateau”.

“Kindly bear with us as we strive to restore supply as soon as the situation is normalized. Thanks for your understanding and cooperation as we strive to serve you better,” Elijah said.