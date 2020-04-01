Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Strong wind and heavy rain has wrecked havoc in Enugu destroying electricity installations and buildings, throwing the state into a blackout.

The rainstorm which started at about 7.30pm on Tuesday ended in the early hours of yesterday.

By yesterday morning when residents of the state rose from sleep there were discoveries of some fallen electric poles with high tension wires littering the roads, building roofs pulled off and in some cases trees pulled from the root blocking the roads.

Most affected by the rainstorm was the Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) as the bulk of its electricity installations were destroyed.

EEDC’s Head of Communications, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, in a statement said the blackout or loss of electricity supply currently being experienced in parts of its network was due to “the heavy rain/windstorm which occurred yesterday and early this morning.”

He said that the situation led to loss of several High Tension (HT) and Low Tension (LT) poles, aluminum conductors as well as other line accessories and power outage on most of its 33KV and 11KV feeders.

“As a result of this, some of our feeders are out on fault, and this has led to loss of electricity supply to our customers in the affected areas. We appeal for the understanding of our customers, while we assess the situation, work at addressing them and restoring power supply to the affected customers.