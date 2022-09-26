From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has explained why power services have been cut across the South East region.

A statement by the Head, Coprate Communications, Emeka Ezeh, noted that its system collapsed on Monday and has resulted in loss of supply currently being experienced across their network.

The statement reads in part: “Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we are unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo.”