The country on Thursday, recorded its first national power transmission grid collapse in 2020, throwing some parts of the country into darkness.

The incident which occurred at about 12.34pm on Thursday, according to the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) was said to be a partial collapse as it didn’t affect the entire country.

Confirming the development to our correspondent, in a telephone interview, Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Mr.Usman Gur Mohammed said as at 1.10pm on Thursday, supply had been restored to Abuja and most parts of the affected areas, adding that the Port Harcourt region was not affected in the system downturn.

‘‘Yes, it is true that we had a partial system disturbance. I say partial because it was not a disturbance that affected the entire country as the Port Harcourt region was not in any way affected by the disturbance,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) has raised the alarm on its verified Twitter handle saying: “Dear customer, the present outage affecting all is a TCN system disturbance on the grid; power is to be restored as soon as available.

The outage which occurred at 12:37hrs is due to a TCN system collapse affecting Lekki and Ibeju.”

