By Adewale Sanyaolu

The poor state of power supply is set to take a turn for the worse within Lagos and its environs, as the one of the largest power-generating plants in Sub-Saharan Africa, Egbin Power Plc, has been gutted by fire. Egbin is one of the operating entities of Sahara Power Group, which is an affiliate of Sahara Group. The plant has an installed capacity of 1,320MW consisting of six turbines of 220 megawatts each.

The incident occurred at its power plant on Wednesday, February 2, at 4.20pm. The news was contained in statement issued by Egbin Power to its stakeholders and the general public on Friday The power-generating firm said that the fire outbreak was successfully contained by a team of its firefighters in collaboration with firefighters from the Nigeria Gas Company at Egbin. It also pointed out that it has set out a process in motion to determine the cause of the fire incident as it has temporarily suspended its operations in line with the plant’s safety procedures.

“Egbin is also working with the Federal Fire Service, the Federal Ministry of Power and other stakeholders to review the incident. The management of the company assures the public that its technical team is working assiduously to restore operations.

“As the foremost power plant in the nation, Egbin remains committed to providing power innovatively and responsibly in compliance with good health, safety and environmental standards,” the statement noted.