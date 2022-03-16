Blackout looms in S’East as another EEDC grid collapse

From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has announced that tnere would be total darkness in south east effective from Tuesday as another system collapsed.

According to a stament by the Head corporate communication of EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, the incident occurred at 5.10pm on Tuesday.

This is coming barely 24 hours after the grid collapse experienced in the early hours of yesterday, Monday, 14th March, 2022.

He said “As a result of this unfortunate development, all our outgoing feeders are out and supply to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo States has been affected.

“We are currently on standby, awaiting further directive from the National Control Centre (NCC) for restoration of supply.” Ezeh stated.