From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Abbey Abimbola, an actor from Osun State, has continued to trademark his impact on the Malaysian entertainment scene. The popular stunt actor recently won the Mumbai entertainment International film festival award 2022 for his action-packed movie production “Blackout.”

The movie which was released in October 2021 features some A-list actors from Malaysia and Nigeria such as Segun Arinze, Ayo Mogaji, Shotayo Shobola, Murphy, Afolabi among others. So far, it has gained widespread recognition across Nigerian and Malaysian cinemas.

In his reaction to the recent award, Abbey expressed excitement and gratitude. “Honestly, this is impressive and overwhelming. To be appreciated for your effort is one thing every creative craves in this industry”, the actor noted.

“Since the nomination process, I have had this feeling of excitement, especially coming from such an international award organisation. This is a win for everyone that worked on this project with me. I am sincerely grateful to my team and yeah this win is for Nigeria too. I believe it’s the right mindset to think that you can do everything once you put your mind on it.”

As well as being listed on Wikipedia, the movie has amassed millions of views on YouTube and other streaming websites.