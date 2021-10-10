From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) has accused the All Progressive Congress(APC) party of being responsible for the insecurity challenges in the South East recently.

Media and publicity secretary of IPOB,Emma Powerful, claimed that the party’s desperate bid to takeover south east has been responsible for what it has attributed to political killings in the zone.

This is at the backdrop of the group reacting to allegations that it is behind the killings in the zone. Powerful restated that the group will never turn around and harm those it is protecting.

Meanwhile, the group has stated that the recent reason given by the governor of Anambra State,Willy Obiano for not attending the meeting of the south east governors recently held is enough justification that the group is not behind the killings in the zone contrary to speculations.

Powerful had alleged that Obiano distance himself from the meeting because of what he described as political assassination in the south east.

We know that the gullible minds may still not believe us but the fact remains that APC in its desperation to take over South East has set the zone ablaze because of politics. South East should hold APC and desperate politicians responsible for the mayhem in the zone aimed at beating Ndigbo into submission.

IPOB is for and not against Ndigbo. We rose to challenge Fulani herdsmen killing our people when South East governors were too cold to even condemn the barbarity for fear of Aso Rock. How then can we turn around and begin to kill the same people we are risking our lives to defend? It makes no sense! Count us out of this nonsense and the media propaganda of our oppressors.

