From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Former Vice President and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has blamed the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government for the disunity currently rocking the country, adding that the government has been unfair to all parts of the country.

Atiku declared that even during the civil war era, Nigeria was not as disunited as being witnessed under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

He stated this yesterday in Abeokuta, Ogun State, while addressing PDP delegates ahead of the presidential primaries.

The Waziri of Adamawa also submitted that insecurity challenges have been threatening the peace of Nigeria.

“As long as the country is not united, as long as there is no peace, you cannot govern even in your own home, not to talk of a complex country like Nigeria which is multi-ethnic and multi-religious,” Atiku said.

He promised to unite Nigeria by giving every part a sense of belonging, tackle insecurity and implement his economic development blueprint towards transforming the country.

Atiku also reiterated his pledge on devolution of powers to the states and local government areas.

He also assured that he would not disappoint Nigerians if elected president.