Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Popular Kaduna-based islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has accused southern politicians of supporting the irregularities in the 2015 and 2019 elections for their personal gains, lamenting that victors in the election have proved incompetent to govern the country.

Gumi alleged that irregularities in the 2019 election was the worse in Nigeria political history, saying the outcome has divided Nigerians the more along ethnic and religious lines, and plunged it into poverty.

Gumi stated this, yesterday, when he received president and founder, Evangelical Bible Outreach Ministries International, Prophet Isah El-Buba, in Kaduna.

Said Gumi: “The last election was painful. In 2015, we realised we were handicapped because Nigerians were ignorant. I expected 2019 election to be clean, but it is the worst election I have seen in Nigeria.Nigeria is now seriously divided along all interests. Class struggle is now the major factor that keeps polarising Nigeria. Now, what brought the division is abject poverty. The poor and the downtrodden are now angry. All the crimes we have now came as a result of poverty. You can imagine, a government that is fighting corruption saw a governor from the north stocking dollars in his pockets and kept quiet. What example is the north showing? Nigeria needs a new page; people who will unite us.”