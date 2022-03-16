President, Pentecostal Ministers Forum of Nigerian (PMF), Bishop Chidi Anthony, has said the increase in money ritual in Nigeria was a symptom of a failed state.

The cleric, who spoke at a press briefing in Nkwere, Imo State, blamed those in leadership positions for destroying the country, rendering most citizens hopeless and forcing them into vices.

“A failed nation is responsible for all these nonsense. We have a government that does not care for her citizens. Young boys who graduate from the universities are without jobs, unemployment rate keeps increasing instead of reducing, food meant for the most vulnerable people in the society, I mean the poorest people in the society, was hoarded in almost all the states during the first surge of Corona Virus. What kind of a nation is this? You see politicians, living ostentatious and flamboyant lifestyles whereas many homes are languishing in abject poverty without any hope for tomorrow.”

The cleric also blamed the Nigerian movie industry for misleading youths into believing that money ritual offer a passage for financial breakthrough.

“The kind of movies our youths and teenagers sees have a way to propel them to either evil or good. Movies with ritual contents tend to make people realise the existence and effectiveness of money ritual. The money ritual movies tells you that you will be wealthy when you engage in money ritual, though it has deadly repercussions, a desperate person does not consider repercussions, he doesn’t mind if he accrues wealth for just 10 years and dies.”

He said Nigerian youths were willing to work but there are no jobs.

“They are willing to engage in entrepreneurship, but there is no money or support from the government. The harsh economic condition of the nation has turned our youths into monsters and our government should be blamed for all these,” he said.