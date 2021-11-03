Welcome to the new month. “Insecurity: corps members undergo martial arts training for self defence” Get it right: self-defence

NOT news at all: “CBN increases intervention to (in) healthcare sector to N200bn”

“Ortom moves to check paddling (padding) of teachers’ salary (salaries)”

Book review: “…next week Tuesday.” Just next Tuesday or Tuesday, next week”

“In her yet to be published (yet-to-be-published) biography….”

POLITY: “NGEP engages stakeholders on roll out (roll-out) of micro distribution (micro-distribution) centres in Katsina”

“CITN steps-up (steps up) sensitization campaign for tax payers (taxpayers)”

THISDAY of October 13 takes over the baton of solecisms: “We must put an end to such emblem of shame.” This way: such an emblem of shame.

Still on the above edition: “Cleric blames parents over (for) crimes among youths”

More headline blunders from Vanguard of October 13: “Naira appreciates as foreign reserves drops to $30.86bn” Why not ‘drop’?

“UNIPORT alumni commends Buhari” The alumni association commends, but alumni commend.

“Shell mobs oil spill in Niger Delta” (DAILY INDEPENDENT, October 12) Get it right: mops (up).

The next three infractions are from DAILY CHAMPION On-line of October 11: “LASACO Assurance boss advocates for quality service delivery” Just delete ‘for’ and move on.

“The problem of unemployment in Nigeria has reached dangerous dimensions” Again, yank away ‘the problem of’ and begin the sentence from ‘Unemployment’, which is clinically, sociologically, technically and holistically a social problem.

“Aside from the presidential seat, 15 senatorial and 18 legislative seats are for grabs during the general elections.” Cerebral feature: up for grabs

“But they say that what is good (sauce) for the goose is also good (sauce) for the gander.” (THE NATION, October 11)

“Sanwo-Olu flags-off (flags off) football talent hunt tourney” (Source: as above)

DAILY INDEPENDENT of October 11 posted a school-boy howler: “Post election violence” Voice of the people: Post-election violence

“Cabinet shake up imminent in Delta” (DAILY CHAMPION On-line, October 10) So soon after appointment: shake-up

“PDP chieftain killed by suspected assasins” (SUNDAY LEADERSHIP, October 3) Now, a way of life here in our Hobbesian degeneration: assassins

Daily Trust of October 6 goofed: “…had threatened the supposedly hallowed arm of government to its foundation.” My telescope authoritatively tells me it is ‘foundations’.

“House of Representatives Imo Caucus condoles our leader…” Not my legislation: condole with or simply console.

Please note: obituary (not obituary announcement) as contained in most funeral advertorials. ‘Announcement’ is implied in ‘obituary’. (Thanks to ace broadcaster Eddy Ekpenyong who contributed this). I look forward to more contributions from one and all.

“Poverty remains one of the most serious problems confronting the developing world, a world in which the poor is struggling to stay alive.” The poor are (not is) still struggling, unprecedentedly more and more, to stay alive in this jungle!

“These kind of policy measures from an economic standpoint are pro-growth and pro-poor.” Options: this kind or these kinds. Or: this type/these types of policy measure/measures, depending on context.

“Is there some barriers that may prevent you from developing a serious liaison with them? Is this carelessness or half-literacy? This way: Are there some barriers….

“Nigerians are by nature very compassionate, almost to a fault, their brothers’ keepers you may say.” Plurality notwithstanding, the stock idiom is ‘brother’s keeper.’

“We believe there is no discernible excuse for the shortage except bureaucratic bottle-neck or non-challance.” Let us write well or not write at all, please: nonchalance. Get it right: bottleneck (no hyphenation)

“…was guest at Vanguard Newspapers yesterday during which he rubbed minds with Vanguard editors.” Could that have been possible? The learned gentleman merely exchanged ideas/brainstormed with the editors. There was no physiological exercise, but a meeting of minds!

“There cannot be a single solution to the plethora of problems confronting the refineries which often result to (in) fuel scarcity.”

“There was a case of a couple that divorced on the ground (grounds) that….”

“The husband got himself involved with a teenager and disvirgined (deflowered/debauched) her.” That is how lascivious men irresponsibly impregnate girls indiscriminately these days!

“She shook her head, gasped for breathe and bit her lips as he starred forlornly at the air.” Verb: breathe; noun: breath. And this: you stare in (not at) the air.

“…the incursion of the 419 kingpins into the area whose lifestyle, like that of the drug lords, was a superfluous display of pomp and pageantry.” Post correctly: pomp and ceremony (or circumstance).

“For sometime now (some time) there has been a lot of debate as to the role of women in our present world.”

“Properties and cash carted away worth millions of naira.” Except in special applications like science and mortgage, ‘property’ is uncountable.

“The Beijing supporters advocate without restrain that women should be allowed….” Verb: restrain; noun: restraint.

“Nigeria…to bath in the same pond, on the same spot, where four years ago, instead of limpid water, it scooped putrid grit” Verb: bathe; noun: bath.

“It was late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe who….” A rewrite: It was the late Nnamdi Azikiwe who….

“Second, because General Abacha was not forthcoming in his plan to handover power….” Phrasal verb: hand over (two words).

“But the Awo legacy is not based on half-truths and double standards” The vindication of Bola Ige: double standard.

“It has been postulated ever since Russia joined the bandwagon of free enterprise….” Standard expression: climb/jump on or aboard the bandwagon.

“The police appears unable to fish them out because of the barrier of national boundaries” Tense security: The police appear unable.…

“Harold Laswell and other theorists on power believe that a person may be said to have power to the extent to which he influenced the behaviours of others in accordance to his intention.” Fixed, morphological orderliness: in accordance with.

“It was in the heydays of the Babangida administration.” ‘Heyday’ is uncountable.

“And hidden in the quiet suburbs of Yaba is an agency which has laid a virtual siege on (to) the pages of the national press.”

“Shipping companies brace-up for war over tariff pegging.” Once more, phrasal verbs do not admit hyphenation.

“Hitherto entry into the service has (had) been largely based on….”

“Ogungbo said the most important way to prevent epilepsy is (was) to offer early drug treatment….”

“Bendel Insurance Company, (sic) registration (RC6083) once prides (prided) itself as the number one trusted….”

“So long as the military and other security agencies’ presence are (is) seen on….” (THE NATION, September 16)

“To mark the day, there was (were) free health tests by….”

“The University of Lagos Multipurpose Hall A was filled to the brim with….” Check out the meaning of ‘fill’ in order to appreciate the redundancy of ‘to the brim’. Got the point?

“…the level of political consciousness and internet have (has) risen significantly.”

“The venue and time still remains unchanged.” Port Harcourt International Oil and Gas Summit & Exhibition 2021: ‘remains’ changes to ‘remain’.

“We regret any inconveniences this will course (sic) our esteemed speakers, valued partners and the participants.” Public notice: cause.

“Nigerian Navy pays last respect to…” For the naval gentleman: last respects.

“Depoliticing the judiciary” Get it right: depoliticizing.