Tony Osauzo, Benin

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo, Charles Idahosa, yesterday, blamed the National APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, for the crisis rocking the state chapter of the ruling party.

Idahosa is former political adviser to Oshiomhole, who is also a former governor of the state.

He specifically said Oshiomhole should be held responsible for what happened during the inauguration of the state’s Seventh House of Assembly and its aftermath.

Idahosa told newsmen in Benin City, the state capital, yesterday, that Oshiomhole’s refusal to speak on the crisis meant consent, and added that if he had called those against governor Godwin Obaseki’s second term bid to order, the crisis would have been nipped in the bud.

Idahosa said Obaseki has spoken out that there was no rift with Oshiomhole but that the refusal of the former state governor to speak out meant consent to activities of Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), a group whose aim is to stop Obaseki from getting a second term ticket.

“We are not comfortable with what is happening in Edo State today. The political division and the confusion. A situation where we ought to be very happy as a party but it is now like a tragic-comedy.

“A situation where we have a governor that the people are happy with but his problem is with the leadership of the party.

“Over two years ago, I was the first person to react to Obaseki’s style in his relationship with the party leadership. I called leaders who are today fighting Obaseki but nobody saw what I was talking about. They turned around to present a situation that I was fighting the governor.

“Because of personal interest, they have turned around to fight because they want federal appointment; some want to take over from Obaseki. These people were seen to have no value for eight years.

“I find it strange that Obaseki, on arrival from his vacation, announced to the world that he has no problem with the APC national chairman.

“I have waited since to see reaction from Oshiomhole but there was no reaction. Why has Oshiomhole refused to say he did not send anybody to form a group against the government?

“Silence means consent. Why has Oshiomhole not said he did not send them. We see how this problem has snowballed into the House of Assembly

“I make bold to say that Oshiomhole is responsible for the problem of APC in Edo state by his silence. Many of these boys are his boys, I am not his boy. Oshiomhole’s refusal to talk means he is supporting them,” Idahosa said.

In his reaction to Idahosa’s allegations against Oshiomhole, one of the conveners of EPM, Henry Idahagbon, said the crisis in the party in the state is between Obaseki and APC leaders and not Oshiomhole.

He said Idahosa and governor Obaseki are frolicking together, under the guise that they are fighting Oshiomhole, but that Oshiomhole is national chairman of APC and not Edo State (and) as a result, he cannot condescend to their level to play ethnic politics.

“Idahosa is only frustrated because Oshiomhole failed to give him Ghana-must -go when he faked illness and claimed he was traveling abroad for check-up.

“Oshiomhole is too big for these people and it is sad that each time Idahosa wants to seek relevance, he sings Oshiomhole’s name so his benefactor will see he is working.