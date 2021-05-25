Former Anambra Governor and Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Peter Obi, has stated that the many crises rocking the nation today, can be blamed on political leaders, who out of selfishness, have refused to use public funds for public good.

Obi was speaking over the weekend at the third Session of the fifth Synod of Ogbaru Diocese, Anglican Communion held at St James Anglican Church, Iyiowa-Odekpe.

He said political leaders and elites are the major causes of the problems Nigerians face. He said their desire for self aggrandisement and lack of commitment to the progress of the nation had continued to rear many ugly crises in the country.

Stating that most of the challenges faced in the country have economic undertone, Obi argued that if the leaders had sincerely invested in the key areas of national development, especially in the support of small businesses and jobs creation, Nigeria would have been a better and safer place today.

“You cannot have an army of world’s poorest people and expect to go in and sleep peacefully at night. Millions of idle people in Nigeria do not know where their next meal will come from, because they are unemployed. We have, today, over 15 million out of school children roaming the streets. Each of these are a ready instrument of crisis in a nation. The political leaders have failed to do the right thing. That is why we have all sorts of crime and uprising in different parts of the country,” Obi said.

Obi lamented that there may be no end in sight to all the crises and uprising rearing their ugly heads in the nation, except leaders shun corruption and looting of public treasury and learn to sincerely use public funds for the good of society.