From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

A nongovernmental organisation under the auspices of Shallow Waters International Society of Female Professional (SWIFP) with over 250,000 members, have condemned the killing of Deborah Yakubu Samuel by mob action in Sokoto over alleged blasphemy.

According to the International Coordinator of SWIFP, Mrs. Sandra Ken-Airhunde, the women seek to empower those women who are making a difference in their various fields and circle of influence, saying the Killing of Deborah was a big loss to womenfolk.

“On this premise, we condemn the dastardly killing of Deborah Samuel, the female student in Sokoto under the guise of religious fanaticism, and advocate the thorough judicial proceedings in a case of the Killing.

She said Shallow Waters International Society of Female Professional SWIFP is “women to women” , “girls in tech” support team dedicated to connecting, supporting, empowering and advocating for like minded professional women which its network has over 250, 000 business women in more than 47 countries in the world.

“SWIFP is aware that, Deborah was stoned by a mob and set ablaze for alleged blasphemy on last Thursday afternoon. Her killing generated outrage amongst Nigerians.

“Police authorities in the state had stated that the girl was murdered by a mob for alleged blasphemy.

“The incident has been condemned by the state and federal government, but some youths went on rampage on Saturday, demanding the release of her suspected killers who were in police custody.

“Subsequently, the state government declared a 24-hour curfew to restore law and order”.

She noted that, “In view of this happening, controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has faulted those of the school of thought that killing is the punishment for blasphemy, saying Prophet Muhammad never killed for blasphemy during his time despite insults from his critics.

“Gumi stated this during his religious teaching class in his Kaduna Juma’at mosque, according to his statements to media men.

“Gumi said if the “Prophet refrained from killing or attacking his tranducers and those who blasphemed him while alive, those killing for the same offence have no justification for their actions and are due for damnation.”

“The Kaduna based scholar made the clarification in a video clip obtained and translated by PRNigeria while reacting to the killing of a female Christian student at Shehu Shagari College of Education in Sokoto State over blasphemous statement.

“If we think by killing Deborah, people who are not of the same faith with us will stop insulting our prophet, then we are in delusion,” PRNigeria quoted him as saying.

“The cleric added that rather than kill for blasphemy, Muslims in the country must strive to showcase the beauty of their religion by coexisting with non-Muslims and show how beautiful the Prophet lived by adhering to his teachings on how to live peacefully with others.

“This in line with SWIFP primary goal which is to educate, engage, and support women in their quest to achieve an optimal performance in their respective areas of interest.

SWIFP is on its own aligning with Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) which has called for a nationwide “peaceful protest”, over the gruesome killing of Deborah Yakubu Samuel, a 200 level student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto.

However, CAN in a letter signed by its General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola Esq), directs Christians to embark on a peaceful protest on Sunday, May 22, while praying for the family of the deceased.

The letter titled, ‘A Request for Nationwide Peaceful Protests, Calling for Justice for Deborah Yakubu’, urged Nigerian Christians in diaspora to additionally stage protests at Nigerian embassies worldwide.

The letter dated May 14, 2022, reads: “I have been directed by the CAN President, His Eminence, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo A. Ayokunle, to request all Church Leaders, through your various Churches to organise a PEACEFUL PROTEST in honour of one of our daughters, DEBORAH YAKUBU, who was gruesomely murdered on Thursday, 12 May, 2022, at the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, in Sokoto State by some Islamic extremists.

“We want women empowerment and a better livelihood for the femalefolk, We do this by sharing ideas, values and community based relationships with other women from all over the world. This includes but not limited to women with track record and experiences in international marketing, diplomacy, technology, health care, legal, academia, education, business, entrepreneurs, agriculture, science, biotechnology, and the list goes on.”

Mrs. Sandra Ken-Airhunde therefore urged all women to join in the nation wide peaceful protest against the violent killing of girls and women in Northern Nigeria, adding that the case of chikbok girls is not left out.