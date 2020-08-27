Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has endorsed the death sentence passed on 22-year old Aminu Yahaya Sharif, by an Upper Shari’ah Court for act of blasphemy against the Holy Prophet.

He announced his position on the verdict at an interactive session with stakeholders held at the Government House in the state on Thursday. The session was attended by the Islamic clerics and scholars, the Nigerian Bar Association in the State, Muslim Lawyers Association of Nigeria, Kano State, the Comissioner of Police and the Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service mong others.

Ganduje said he would not hesitate for a minute to sign the warrant for the implementation of the judgement once he gets a judgement from the highest court of the land or upon the expiration of the 30 days period reserved for the convict to appeal the judgement against him.

“Kano State government has accepted the judgement passed on blasphemy. Also, the Kano State government has accepted the provision of the constitution of Nigeria that the person who is convicted has a right to appeal.

“And while he is appealing, the governor has no right to sign the warrant .. until all the right of appeal are exhausted up to the Supreme Court.

“We assure the people of Kano that once all the means have been exhausted and the death penalty has been confirmed by the highest court of the Federation, that is the Spreme Court, the governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje would not waste time. I will sign the warrant for the exection of this jugdement

“Also if after 30 days , the convicted person does not appeal his case and there is no evidence that he has appealed the case, then the governor of Kano State also would sign the execution order” he declared

While commending all those who participated at the meeting, especially the Ulama for their decision to support the rule of law should be applied, he enjoined them to continue to promote peace and harmony in the state at all times

He also commended the court for its handling of the case and commended all sections of the society for not fomenting trouble while the case was in the court.

Speaking at the interarctive session, the Kano State Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association(NBA) Barrsiter Aminu Sani Gandaya expressed support for the judgement both that the court and the judgement is a fnction of the law. He however said that the law has made provision for the convict to appeal his judgement adding that until the appeal is exhausted, the judgement should not be executed.

It could be recalled that the convicted by an Upper Sharia Court in the state on the strength of Section 382 (b) of Kano Shari’ah Penal Code of 2000.