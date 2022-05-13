From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The leadership of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria in Sokoto state, has urged Nigerians to always respect and practice secularism of Nigeria’s nation.

This was contained in a statement released by its state chairman, Rev Dr. Ben Musa, on Friday.

The statement was in reaction to the gruesome killing of a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, Deborah Emmanuel, by some irate youths in Sokoto on Thursday.

The Pentecostal body also said it reject in totality what it described as “unjustifiable and jungle justice” served on the deceased by her assailants.

“In as much as we will not condone blasphemy, which she was alleged, we totally reject unjustifiable and jungle justice by the supposedly classmates, schoolmates, irate youth and perpetrators.

“Even at this point, we continue to preach peace, understanding and peaceful co-existence between people of different faith in Sokoto and Nigeria.

“We plead with the Pentecostals in particular and Christians in general for calmness and forbearance. Let all Nigerians respect and practice secularism of Nigeria nation.” The statement reads in part.

The PFN therefore called on the Federal Government, Inspector General of Police and other security architectures to investigate the volatile situation and serve justice without fair or favour.

The body also expressed its deep sympathise, condolences and prayers to the Deborah Emmanuel’s family.