Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State branch of the Muslim Lawyers Association (MULAN) has endorsed the death sentence passed on one Shariff Yahaya Sharifa by an Upper Shariah Court in the state.

Sharifa was accused, charged, tried and convicted for blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.).

The lawyers, in a statement at the weekend, noted that the offence for which the convict was charged was known to the Kano State Shariah Penal Code and covered by Section 382(B).

The statement which was signed by the association’s chairman, Muhammad Sani Garba, equally noted that the convict confessed to his offence during the trial.

The lawyers said that the honourable judge of Upper Shariah Court Hausawa, was right in his judgment in which he convicted and sentenced the accused to death for blasphemy against the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W.).

“This is because the Supreme Court has decided in the case of Abubakar Shalla Vs State (2007) 12 MJSC on page 52-53 paragraph G-B that the position of the law under Shariah is that any sane and adult Muslim, who insults defames or utters words or acts which are capable of bringing into disrepute, odium, contempt of the Holy Prophet (Peace be upon Him) such a person has committed a serious crime which is punishable by death,” they stated.