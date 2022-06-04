From Fred Itua, Abuja

Some irate Muslim youths, on Saturday, killed a member of a vigilance group for allegedly making a blasphemous statement.

According to eyewitnesses, “members of the vigilance group protecting the Timber shed market in Lugbe District of Abuja, had wanted to arrest some residents loitering around the market in the early hours of Saturday.”

“The residents were said to have begged the vigilance group to free them in the name of Allah but one of the vigilantes kicked and made comments said to be blasphemous,” an eyewitness narrated.

