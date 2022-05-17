From Gyang Bere, Jos

The patron National Association of Muslim and Christian Youths of Nigeria (NAMCYN), Chief Sunday Agwa Audu has condemned the killing and burning of Deborah Yakubu, a 200-level students of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto by some Muslim mobs for alleged blasphemy.

Chief Audu, the Garkuwan Bonugo Kwali in a press statement on Tuesday said it was not a mistake that God created Muslims and Christians as both citizens of the same country and sharing the same national heritage.

He said the peaceful co-existence and harmonious living condition between Muslims and Christians must not be debatable, saying “we can achieve more when we are bounded together.”

“May I in the spirit of oneness condemn in the strongest term the killing and burning of Ms Deborah Yakubu, a 200Level Students of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto State by some Muslim mobs over alleged blasphemy on 12th of May 2022.

“While it’s enshrined in all the Holy Books the need to respect each others religious sanctity and holiness, it’s also advisable that we desist from taking laws into our hands and assume the role of fighting for God.

“As a secular nation, we are knitted and guided by a constitution and other statutory laws that clearly specify ways of punishing offenders of any kind when erred and so, such procedures must be duly followed in channeling our grievances as well as addressing some societal issues.”

“As an association composed of both Christians and Muslims, we are expected to constantly bear in mind our core objectives which is the ‘struggle for peace and total disarmament’ which in its entirety do not condone and warrant such despicable acts.”

He admonished both Muslim and Christian youths to learned well the teachings in the Holy Books for better understanding devoid of external influence.

He added, “Religious leaders and teachers must know that they owe the people the responsibility of calming nerves and ensuring that activities capable of degenerating into religion crises are curtailed and not always found playing the instigating or inciting role as that will mean doing contrary to the dictates stipulated, because no religion preaches war and conflict but completely known for promoting and advocating peace and harmony.”

Chief Audu enjoined Muslim and Christian Youths across the country to imbibe and inculcate the spirit of preaching and promoting peace by ensuring that only activities geared towards improving the standard of living of people are championed and spread.

“We must know that we are first humans before religion therefore, the need to place HUMANITY above anything and never be allowed to sink into becoming extremists in an attempt of defending religion.”

He changed the Sokoto State Government, Federal Government and the Security agents to play their roles in active mode to ensure that justice is dispensed to serve as deterrent to others nurturing the same ugly thought.