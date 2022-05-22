From Gyang Bere, Jos

Hundreds of women and youths under the umbrella of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau State yesterday staged a peaceful protest to demand for justice over the gruesome murder of Deborah Samuel, student of Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto by a mob for alleged blasphemy.

The protest which was led by the CAN Chairman, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo and other church leaders, converged at the CAN secretariat, urged Federal Government and the security agencies to ensure justice for late Deborah Samuel.

He said some individuals are taking advantage of the social media to mobilize people to commit organize crime and killed innocent persons.

Fr. Lubo called on Nigerians to exhibit religious tolerance to ensures peace and National cohesion.

“We are converge here over the killing of one of our sister, Miss Deborah Yakubu Samuel who was gruesomely murder in Sokoto State for alleged blasphemy and we don’t know which criteria they used to declare that someone has blaspheme.

“It is pathetic that Deborah found herself in a situation where she could not help herself, she stone and burnt to death. Her death was uncalled, it was barbaric and her death is condemnable.

“We are here to condemn this act in totality, as christians, we have been call not to kill nor shade blood because if we are to act the way these people acted, Nigeria will not be in peace and there will be no mutual co-existence among us but that is not our way of life as christians.”

Fr. Lubo lamented that alot of people have taken the law into their hands and have been perpetrating evil and called on Federal Government to ensure that the laws governing the country are properly put to use to checkmate criminality.

He lamented that no matter the gravity of the offense committed by Deborah, she does not deserved to be killed in that matter as that is against the doctrine of God Almighty.

The women sing songs to praise God and called for his intervention and vengeance for Deborah as prayers of comfort were offered to the family and relations.