From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

The Borno State Police Command have quelled an anti-blasphemy protest by some youths in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The youths gathered early yesterday, at a location in the city, to protest against a Facebook comment by a lady, in response to the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto, last week, over alleged blasphemy of Islam.

“This morning (Monday), we woke up with a scenario. It has come to the notice of the command. Some youths were trying to disrupt the peace in the state. We are all aware of the murder of alleged blasphemer in Sokoto,” Commissioner of Police, Borno Command, Abdul Umar, disclosed at a press conference.

He said the police held meetings with religious leaders, government officials and other security agencies. He disclosed that the religious leaders and government officials assured to speak to their followers to eschew breach of law. He reiterated the commitment of the command to remain focused in ensuring peace in the state.

He warned parents and guardians not to allow their children or wards be used for any violent act or protest and vowed that the police will not spare anyone caught for breach of law and order.

Meanwhile, the commissioner disclosed that synergy between the command and community, led to the discovery and diffusion of a bomb at Dalori 1 IDPs camp, located at the city outskirts.

“We received information that there exists an object likely to be IED at Dalori camp, and quickly deployed our EODs to the place and established that the object is IED,” he disclosed.

He said the bomb would have created a devastating impact at the camp being one of the largest in the capital. He said the explosive was, however, diffused and taken out of the camp.