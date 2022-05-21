From Paul Orude, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda, has ordered a thorough investigation into the crisis that erupted in Warji Local Government Bauchi State.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer for Bauchi State Police Command, Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, made available to journalists on Saturday.

Wakil, a Superintendent of Police (SP), disclosed that on Friday, May 20, 2022, at about 5:45 in the evening, some irate youths set six houses and seven shops ablaze.

He said score of persons were also injured as a result of a blasphemous message posted on a social media by one Rhoda Jatau, 40 year old female staff of the Medical Department Warji Local Government.

“The Police have since deployed all Tactical Teams, Mobile Police Force and Rapid Response Squad (RRS) whose joint efforts brought the situation under control.

The area is calm for now, while visibility Patrols are on going to keep the peace,” the statement which read in part said.

“The Commissioner of Police appeal to the general public to be calm and go about their lawful business without any fear of intimidation as normalcy has been restored in the affected area.

“While assuring the general public that the Police is on top of the situation and will continue to update the Public as to the level of investigation from time to time,

the Command would like to use this medium to reiterate the need for parents and guardians to maintain strict vigilance over the activities of their wards, particularly youths.

“The Commissioner of Police also urged Religious Leaders, Community Leaders and Elders generally to always speak to youths to desist from anything that could temper with the security of their area”