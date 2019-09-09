Perpetua Egesimba

NNB Capital and Investment Limited, the promoters of the Better Life Billionaire promo has made changes to the novel gaming platform after three draws in which 30 winners won N150m at N5m each.

According to Director-General of the BLB Promo, Mr. Celestine Achi, the changes were made to better serve teeming Nigerian participants and ensure sustainability of the promo.

Achi said the three draws were witnessed by representatives of the Lagos State Lotteries Commission and the National Lottery Regulatory Commission.

“Commencing from next draw, the weekly prizes will be one million to be won by five participants while the mega draw at the end of the programme is N20m for one winner who plays with N500.

“The changes which were approved by the National Lottery Regulatory Commission and the Lagos State Lotteries Board became necessary to keep the integrity of the promotion,” Achi said.

Stating further, Achi said the technical hitches experienced with the telecom companies and their inability to integrate their systems meant that only MTN text message and the website have been functioning, making it impossible to get the critical mass required to sustain the promotion. He said lottery and insurance work with the same principle of compensation, paying out claims to people with the money of others.

Achi said because of the uniqueness of the BLB promo, lives and destinies of winners are being changed which is what NNB Capital set to achieve. He urged all the winners to make use of the money judiciously especially investing part of the winning so that they can become irreversibly wealthy and change the lives of their families and communities.

“We are particularly happy with the diversity of our first 30 winners as they come from different parts of the country cutting across ages and professions. Some of the winners who collected their prizes include Abiola Adeoye from Kwara, Samuel Dawudu from Lagos, Daniel Ayorinde from Lagos, Nwokolo Izuka Jefferey from Asaba, Gabriel Ismaila from Kaduna, Ifuruem Imooka Aka from Calabar and Usman Bature from Kebbi.”