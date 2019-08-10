Perpetua Egesimba

The Better Life Billionaire Promo (BLB Promo), a novel initiative of NNB Capital & Investments Limited, a financial and investment advisory firm unveiled recently has promised to create 130 millionaires in the country.

In a press statement signed by the Director of the Campaign, Mr. Celestine Achi, the maiden edition of the promotional lottery campaign is set to change the lives of Nigerians for the better.

According to Mr. Achi, “the BLB Promo is not only novel in its idea but also its prizes are unprecedented as participants stand the chance of being one of the 10 people to win N5 million each, every week or the lucky winner of the N200 million grand prize in the 13-week campaign.

“The BLB Promo is a novel initiative of NNB Capital & Investments Limited, a financial and investment advisory firm, that develops creative financing schemes, and deploys same to facilitate socio-economic development in Nigeria through the facilitation of execution of key Infrastructural Projects in the country, while improving the welfare of Lucky Nigerians.”

He said the programme was created with a vision to ultimately Make Nigerians irreversibly wealthy, and facilitate the provision of key infrastructure in the country.

“The Project has been organised like a classic lottery system, where Nigerians, of specified demography, will participate by playing for record breaking Prize winning.

He stated further that the Promo has introduced features of additional care, support and guidance into the Prize winning which will enable the Winners to sustain and grow their new wealth, thereby ending the trend of Lottery Prize winners reverting to poverty after their winnings are mismanaged.

“But not only does the Campaign benefit individuals, it seeks to support the development and improvement of infrastructure in the country.

“In addition to individual winners, the Project will also identify Community Winners at which needed infrastructure projects will be determined and financed from the Project returns. To participate, Nigerians should visit the project website www.blbpromo.com,” he stated.

Also speaking the BLB Promo Coordinator, Maxwell Chinonso, said that it was part of efforts to support the Government’s wealth creation agenda by providing alternative solutions to the nation’s economic problems outside of government.

“Our country and our people have great potentials to be even greater than we are. But our present circumstances are pulling us back. The poor state of infrastructure in Nigeria is a major reason for slow economic development. When there’s no infrastructure, there’s no investment both local and foreign investments. Cost of doing business is high, profit is eroded and businesses fold up, unemployment is high, leading to poverty and instability.

“Nigeria requires $3 trillion in the next 30 years to fix its infrastructural deficits which translate into an annual investment of $100 billion into infrastructure by the Federal Government. But our government can hardly finance this, even if there is no corruption. Even if you add available pool of investible funds from local institutional investors, PFAs, it is simply not enough.

Speaking further, he said the total Pension fund is insufficient to fund even just the annual requirement of the nation’s infrastructural needs alone.

“Also, our youths are unemployed and broke. And when the occasional windfall comes, they don’t know how to invest and manage their resources, to grow it and become even more successful.

“It is in view of the above, that we see that the Government needs help and we can support by providing alternative solutions to the nation’s economic problems outside of government,” Chinonso explained.

Reeling out what the project seeks to achieve, he said the twin objectives are: “Making billionaires of young Nigerians, through the Promo and assisting them with proper guidance on investment, to ensure that they sustain their new wealth and help create wealth for others; and also help bridge gaps in infrastructure by using Promo proceeds as seed funds for infrastructural projects in communities within the nation.”