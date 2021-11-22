By Adewale Sanyaolu

Nigerians may yet experience a bleak Yuletide over the rising cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), popularly called cooking gas, which appears to have taken a different dimension as households and food vendors have resorted to the use of dirty fuel, especially firewood, charcoal, sawdust among others.

Daily Sun had exclusively reported on July 13, 2021, that the price of cooking gas might hit N10,000 by December, a forecast that has played out as a 12.5 kilogramme of gas currently sells for that price in some parts of Lagos, especially the highbrow areas of Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki.

In some locations in Lagos Mainland, a 12.5 kilogramme of gas currently sells for N9,000 to N9,500 as against N3,500 in February 2021.

With the current movement of prices, the Christmas and New Year celebration may yet turn out to be another bleak one for Nigerians as there would be more demand for cooking gas, a development that may push the price slightly above N10,000 for a 12.5kg.

Some of stakeholders within the LPG value chain had hinged the rising cost on foreign exchange fluctuations, rising price of crude oil in the international market, inadequate allocation of LPG into the domestic market by Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), poor jetty infrastructure and the recent reintroduction of 7.5 per cent tariff on imported LPG.

Findings by Daily Sun revealed that food vendors which had hitherto suspended the issue of firewood for several years have returned to same over the rising cost of cooking gas which had become out of reach in recent months.

For households, a new strategy of cooking once or twice a day has been adopted while cereals which included cornflakes, Goldenmorn for children have replaced solid food.

A housewife in Abule Egba axis of Lagos State, Mrs. Yetunde Adetunji, told Daily Sun that her children mostly feed on cereals while the luxury of boiling water to bath has equally been suspended since the price of cooking gas has hit the roof.

Another consumer, who simply identified herself as Mama Ebube, said she only does cooking twice a day; in the morning and evening.

‘‘For afternoon meal, we take garri. The reason is because I cannot afford to burn my gas which now comes at a premium. There are other bills to pay and unfortunately, my income has not increased. I had to sit the children down to let them understand the current realities,’’.

Speaking on a worrisome angle to the rising cost of cooking gas, Deputy President, Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association (NLPGA), Mr. Felix Ekundayo, said the decision by the Nigerian Customs Service(NCS) on an aggressive revenue drive which has led to retroactive VAT collection on already imported and consumed LPG.

He said the Customs has written LPG importers notifying them on plans to collect 7.5 cent VAT on volumes of LPG imported before the commencement of the policy.

This, he said, has led to a situation whereby LPG importers have suspended imports, leading to a LPG imports decline of about 50 percent in the month of September.

He said there seems no coordinated action between two agencies of government, the Ministry of Finance and Customs, saying several stakeholders’ meetings have held between these agencies, adding that while the Ministry has promised to write the NCS to suspend further VAT collections, NCS on the other hand claims it has not received such directive.

For his part, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Liquefied Petroleum Marketers Association(NALPGAM), Mr.Bassey Essien, had in October maintained that government needed to review the recently introduced import charges and Value Added Tax, else “the price of cooking gas may as well reach N10,000 for a 12.5kg cylinder.”

He said, “The skyrocketing price of gas is our fear and what we are trying to avoid.”

