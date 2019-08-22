Dear Dr,

I am a girl, 20 years old, who just aborted a baby. It is two weeks and I have been bleeding. Although the bleeding is not as heavy as the very first week, it’s not even reddish like blood. It’s brownish. I have stopped using pad. I just wear my pant and when I feel wet, I change.

Two days after the removal of the baby, my breasts became swollen and sometimes it pains me. Also water was coming out of my nipples. My breasts are now soft and have come back to the normal size.

My question is: Are there food and drugs that I need to take? If yes, please prescribe them for me. Secondly, I noticed that I have pain from my navel down to my waist/abdomen and waist. What do I do?

Amanda, Awka, Anambra

Dear Amanda,

You do not want to be aborting babies at 20 years of age. Do you? Babies only come when we have sex. Sex is best inside marriage. So, the age old advice remains, abstain if you do not want a baby. But if you cannot abstain and do not want unwanted pregnancy, you need to learn Fertility Awareness and Control. You will learn more about this at my blog, www.mediamedix.blogspot.com.

As a lady, the length of your menstrual cycle (number of days) if divided by 3 (e.g 28 days divided by 3) = 9.3 days. To get pregnant, have sex in the middle, one-third days. To avoid pregnancy, never have sex in the 9 days in the middle, one third. That’s a rough rule, but I will send my free report entitled, “Fertility Awareness and Control” to anyone who asks for it by e-mail.

Now for your other concerns: Every new mother bleeds for some time after birth and it is normal that the stuff coming out will first be blood red and later be less copious and change colour to brown. We call the stuff lochia. In the same manner, it is normal for your breasts to drip fluid and pain you – after all, if you had not removed the baby you are supposed to be breastfeeding the baby. It is the breast milk, which your breast produced in response to the baby’s presence that caused your breast discomfort. The pain in your pelvis (from navel down to waist) is best evaluated by a competent doctor/gynecologist. It is possible you contracted Pelvic Inflammatory Disease (PID) in a mild form. It would need expert treatment so that it does not block your tubes and make you unable to get pregnant in future.

In summary, please learn Fertility and Awareness Control (you can send me an email requesting for it or just go to the blog and read it) and practice it. It will save you from unwanted pregnancy.

Grave mistake; take action now!

Dear sir,

This is the third year after contacting you about this sexual dysfunction issue and the problem persists. If you are still available at this address, kindly reply for further communications.

– Fola Gadama, Gbagada

Dear Fola,

For some reasons, at times some folks call or contact us about matters like sexual dysfunction, STD, Infertility, itching genitals and such like and then fail to consummate the opportunity they have to get cured and restored to full health.

Whatever the reason to fail to consummate, not continuing is a grave mistake. From our long and varied experience of these challenges, I want to say loud and clear: These conditions DO NOT LEAVE ON THEIR OWN VOLITION!!!

Arthritis, staphylococcus, vaginal discharge, sexual inadequacy, hypertension, diabetes, infertility, itching genitals, masturbation, HIV/AIDS, herpes and other STDs, chronic prostatitis, homosexuality, moving object; PID (pelvic inflammatory disease). These are real and not imaginary health problems where we have core expertise and can help you and have helped others get relief and cure. The advice we have for you and for myriad others who have contacted us and have changed their minds about getting treated is this: Barring a major miracle, these conditions do not just leave or go away on their own volition. You got to force them out. We are satisfied that we help folks do this. Suffer no more. Go for help that is available NOW.

Lab testing before marriage

Dear Dr,

I am planning to get married to my sweetheart very soon. What medical tests do you recommend for us to undergo and why?

– Jasper Jokolo, Daura, Katsina

Dear Jasper,

You need to test for the kind of Haemoglobin you are both carrying so you do not produce babies that have sickle cell anemia. The test is called Genotype. Then you’ll need to ascertain your Blood Groups should there be need for blood transfusion for you. Fasting Blood Sugar helps to detect Diabetes. HIV testing assures you are free of the dread disease. Pregnancy testing can give you much assurance in the relationship. These should do.

Natural remedies for hypertension

Dear Dr,

Are there any natural plant medicines that can be used against hypertension? Which do you recommend?

– Lizzy Ajuonuma, Port Harcourt, Rivers

Dear Lizzy,

I will recommend three. First is zobo or hibiscius drink. It relieves hypertension. Second is cocoa. Drunk as a beverage, it has benefits in reducing blood pressure. Last is avocado pear seed. You’ll dry it and grind it into powder and then drink as tea. Apart from these, water melon, tomatoes; bananas and coconut water have high levels of potassium and potassium works to lower blood pressure.