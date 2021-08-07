From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Skincare products and Spa services company, Blemiviv Skincare, has emerged Nigeria’s skincare product of the year.

The award was presented to the company in an event organized by scream awards, after they came first defeating other nominees for the award.

Organizers of the event explained that Blemiviv emerged as the beauty product of the year due to its positive reviews from its numerous customers.

They said: “We organized discreet investigation amongst other criteria before the eventual emergence of Blemiviv. They went further to congratulate the company while admonishing them to maintain the standards which they have set.”

The organizers advised the company not to be carried away by the award, but continue to provide excellent products to their teeming users and maintain the standard in its products formulation.

CEO of Blemiviv Skincare and Spa services, Blessing Omokpia, in his remarks, stated that that the award will further spur them on as they plan to expand their businesses to all parts of Nigeria before the second quarter of 2023.

She said the award may not be unconnected with the recent exhibition sales in different parts of the country by Blemiviv Skincare and spa services which saw the company organize massive sales exhibition in various cities like Abuja, Owerri, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Ibadan etc.

She said that Blemivivi skincare company had also received endorsement from ibrandtv amongst others.

