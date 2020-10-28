The plight of the twin brothers was not significantly different from that of their schoolmate, Mary Ocha, an indigene of Benue State. She is still nursing the resentment of losing her sight at age three, which she claimed denied her the lifetime ambition of serving in the vineyard of the Lord as an ordained Catholic Rev Sister:

“I was not born blind. My mother told me I lost my sight when I was just three years old. She told me that according to hospital diagnosis, I had a cataracts eyes problem. I was then seeing partially but a few years after, it resulted in total loss of my sight.

“Ever since, it has been easier for a camel to go through the eyes of the needle than for me to operate efficiently. Blindness comes with frustration and other challenges but there is nothing I can do than to resign to the faith I found myself. Most of the time I was tempted to ask God why me, but who am I to question God.

“When I was seeing, I desperately wanted to become a Rev Sister. I pleaded with the doctor in the Catholic hospital I was treated when I was still seeing partially but when I went completely blind, they told me to forget about my dream because a blind person can never become a Rev Sister.”

“It was an aborted dream that depressed me for some years but ever since, I have overcome it. I have zeroed my mind to study hard, gain admission into the university to read Mass Communications and practice journalism after graduation. What I advise others that are similar in my position or that will find themselves in my situation is that being challenged physically is not the end of life.

“One of the challenges confronting me is finance. I appeal to my governor, Samuel Ortom, Benue State indigenes and every other person with milk of human kindness to help make my dream a reality.”