The streets of Lagos are buzzing and there is excitement in the air as an amazing comedy drama, The Bling Lagosians, premieres on Sunday June 16, 2019 at Filmhouse Cinemas, Lekki, Lagos.

A Bolanle Austen-Peters’ movie, The Bling Lagosians will definitely be a showstopper with Nollywood stars glammed up ready to strut the red carpet in droves. To cap it all, there is N1 million up for grabs for the best dressed celebrity, while the second and third runners-up will smile home with N250,000 and N150,000 respectively.

Starring top of the range Nollywood actors, Bling Lagosians tells the story of the affluent, brash, flamboyant, audacious and over the top lifestyle of Lagosians. The film portrays the lifestyle of a Lagos family presently living in its past glory. Although, the family members are not as wealthy as they once were, they still want to live the lifestyle they’re used to. They want to host the talk of the town kind of party, they want to wear the best designers and ride the fastest of cars even if they are wallowing in debt. The movie definitely is intended to show how people go to the extreme to keep up appearances in the society.

Bling Lagosians hits the cinemas across the country on June 28.