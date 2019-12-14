For Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, this Christmas holiday will be the grandest and liveliest ever. Already, there is excitement among holidaymakers as they get ready for the Tropical Christmas Wonderland, a premier Yuletide event created by the hotel’s management to raise the stakes in the Nigerian hospitality industry.

According to a statement issued by the hotel’s management, the month long event will kick-off with a light-up ceremony, tomorrow, Sunday, December 15, 2019. It will be followed by a lineup of fun events between December 23 and 27. “The events are designed for individuals and families to relive classic Christmas memories and create new magical ones infused with the one-of-a-kind hospitality that only Eko Hotels offers,” the management said. To get Nigerians in the festive spirit, Eko Hotels had earlier in the year unveiled its Christmas schedules on its event website as well as other media channels. Tagged: ‘Eko Hotels Tropical Christmas Wonderland’, the fun kicks off with a ‘Light Up’ ceremony and continues with three awesome packages in one magical venue designed to mirror a place right out of your imagination. “Our four hotels including Eko Signature, Eko Suites, Eko Hotel and Eko Gardens will offer families three or five-day all-inclusive fun packages in a place where even mummies and daddies read about in story books when they were younger.” The highlights of activities from December 21 to 31 include ladies night, indoor and outdoor games, sensational carol-key, in-house cinema experience, and 24-hour creche service. However, the Marketing Director, Iyadunni Gbadebo, has singled out December 24, the Xmas Eve, for holidaymakers to enjoy a thrilling Santa procession with Nutcrackers and Elves, and fabulous barbecue buffet dinner. According to her, for lunch buffet on Christmas day, the Kuramo sports café will host families and friends to a choice menu of foods from over seven continents.