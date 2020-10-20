There was a total lockdown of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as it was barricaded at various points for several.

The protesters also barricaded major roads in Lagos, Ibadan, including Agodi Gate – Mokola Roundabouts, Ojoo-Ajibode Junction, Orogun-UI-Sango Road and caused intractable traffic on the roads.

Commuters travelling to Lagos and those entering Ibadan were stranded. Passengers in Ibadan and Lagos had to trek long distances to get to their destinations.

The protesters reiterated their calls for end to police brutality.

“We asked for an end to SARS and the Inspector General of Police has dissolved the squad. We are also asking for the reform of the police because the policemen that served in the disbanded SARS, will be absorbed into the mainstream of the Nigeria Police and without the police reform, the regular policemen and policewomen can also engage in brutality.

“The police are to protect us, not to kill us or turn us to physically challenged persons. Dissolution of SARS is not enough. Enough is enough for police brutality against the citizens. We need police reform.

“The National Assembly should begin work on how this country will have star police to tackle rising insecurity in Nigeria. This is the kind of police reform we are asking for. The name of President Muhammadu Buhari will be written in gold if he allows state police to come to reality during his tenure of office,” one of them said.