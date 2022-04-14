A pioneering firm, BlockBet, has announced plans to launch a blockchain powered casino and gaming platform in both the digital and physical world. This gesture is said to be a refreshing addition to the gaming scene while managing to solve a number of compliance-related problems, thus making it appealing for regulators to support.

As noted in a statement, BlockBet said this advanced technological makeup plays a crucial role in the innovation being seen across the gaming industry today.

The founder of BlockBet, Onyi Goldman, affirmed that the platform allows for seamless, secure and succinct compliance, placing its players’ needs at the centre of all they do.

“In fusing our expertise in traditional gaming with secure blockchain networks, BlockBet’s casino and private players’ experience will differ from the rest. Its immersive and innovative but the intelligence we use takes it up a notch by placing our players in the seat of the creator. You really can create your own wealth here,” Goldman said.

He added: “As it stands, the economy of online gaming is said to be worth more than $92.9 billion within the next year. By 2027, if the industry remains on its current trajectory, its value will amount to $314 billion.” For the management, the casino is an exponential growth within an extremely short period of time, heavily based on the market size of gaming as a whole, which in 2021 was valued between $177.8 billion and $180.3 billion.

Meanwhile, the BlockBet virtual casino and exclusive players club is set to launch next month, with BlockBet expecting to see returns of up to $60 billion within its first year, based on market predictions.