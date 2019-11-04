Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

No fewer than 13 students of Kogi State University (KSU), Ayingba, have so far been killed by gunmen suspected to be cult members

The killings were said to have been ignited when a student of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja, suspected to be a kingpin of a cult group, was killed.

His killing was said to have been linked with another cult group operating in the state university, Ayingba. The development sparked up a provocation leading to reprisal attacks as the said aggrieved cult group was alleged to have threatened to kill 12 students in retaliation.

According to an eye witness account, the KSU killings started on Friday when three students were hacked down in the campus while nine others were killed at various places; the deceased included a 200-level student and her boyfriend.

Some of the killings, it was learnt, took place on Stadium Road and Our Lady Fatima lodge where the victims were said to have been brutally dismembered the bodies of their victims.

Among those killed were Oloruntoba Godwin, said to be a 300-level student of Geography, and Ajileye Richard of the Department of Accountancy, also a 200-level student. Both of them were said to be indigenes of Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

Some of the injured students are said to have been rushed to the hospital while the whole student community has been in a panic mode, a development which has forced many of the students to flee the town

Investigations revealed that the school authorities seem to be indifferent about the situation as the killings continue unabated.

When the university PRO, Joseph Edegbo, was contacted, he said he could not comment on the matter, adding that it was a ‘very sensitive issue” but promised to get back to our correspondent.

He, however, switched off as several calls made to his cell phone indicated that the number was switched off.

Sources who spoke to newsmen, however, condemned the dastardly act and demanded an immediate investigation, arrest, and prosecution of the criminals behind the murder.

When contacted, Kogi State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, confirmed the incident but claimed only three students were killed.

He said no arrest had been made so far, but crack detectives had been drafted to the school to put an end to the carnage.