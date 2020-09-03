John Adams, Minna

It was a bloody Wednesday in Niger as armed Bandits swooped on two Niger Communities, killing no fewer than 23 people in two separate attacks, leaving several others injured.

No fewer than 12 people were also kidnapped in the process while eight were seriously injured.

In Dukku town in Rijau local government area of the state, no fewer than 17 members of the local vigilantes were ambushed and killed by the bandits.

The vigilantes were said to be on the trail of the bandits who had occupied Iri forest in Dukku and lunching attacks on the people when they were ambushed.

The local vigilante who were ill equipped however killed three of the bandits. The incident occurred at 6:00pm in the evening, about the same time that another group of armed bandits lunched a full scale war on people of Kagara, in Rafi local government area of the state.

According to a source close to Dukku Community, the plan to attack the bandits was leaked by an informants which resulted in the bandits ambushing the men of the vigilante in the forest and in the process killed 17 of them while the vigilante managed killed three bandits.

Chairman of Rijau local government council Alhaji Bawa Bello when contacted on phone confirmed the story.

Bello said “Yes happened, we killed some of the bandits and the bandits killed some of our men. I have submitted a written report to the Commissioner for local government who is our boss he should give you the details,” Bello said.

In a related development, a mother of all attacks took place in Kagara town in Rafi local government, leaving six people killed on Wednesday night.

No fewer 12 others were abducted and a commercial bank robbed.

The Chairman of the local government council Alhaji Ismaila Modibo who gave the update on the Wednesday attack, confirmed that not less than eight people were injured in the attack.

Modibo however said that the bandits were not successful in their attempt to steal money from a first generation bank in the town.

Niger state Deputy Governor Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ketso accompanied by the Commissioner of police Alhaji Adamu Usman carried out an on the spot visit to the troubled town.

Meanwhile the state Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, while reacting to the bloody Wednesday in the state, appealed to the people of the state “to remain calm as government is on top of the security situation in the state.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mary Noel Berje said the Governor acknowledged the enormity of the security challenges facing the state, assuring that “the state in active collaboration with President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies remain undaunted in its war against the lower societal elements making life miserable for the people”.

The statement added that “the Governor commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and prayed for speedy recovery for the injured victims”.