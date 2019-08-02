Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

To many, Sokoto State is one of the safest states in Nigeria. Advocates of this view cite the fact that the state enjoys a calm presence and an age-long stability that is not available to its contemporaries in the region.

They said the state has remained undented by the rage of Boko Haram even as they added that reign of cattle rustling and abduction that are common in other states are alien to the caliphate.

However, nothing in life is permanent. Today, the refreshing story of stability and security previously attributed to the state is fading away, hurriedly being replaced and alternated by acts of banditry and stains of blood.

The discomforting situation is largely credited to bandits operating from the neighbouring states of Zamfara and Katsina, two states that are notorious of recent for insecurity. In recent times, some towns in the caliphate have come under siege, especially the communities that border Zamfara and Kastina states.

Tales of ugly attacks

A few of these incidents will be sufficient to underscore the growing anxiety and panic. Not too long ago, Goronyo, Isa, Sabon Birnin and Rabbah local government areas have been under siege. Eyewitnesses told Daily Sun that some uninvited armed men visited the villages at night and shot their sons and daughters at close range. No fewer than 20 lives were felled on that night while many were dislodged, rendered homeless.

Also, in May 2019, some gunmen stormed Balle community in Gudu Local Government Area and shot the traditional ruler, head of the community as well as torched a divisional police station in the town, which shares borders with Niger Republic. “The attackers rode on motorcycles to the town from a territorial town of Niger Republic” said a witness.

Before the Balle attack, there were similar attacks on Bafarawa in Isa local Government, another border community with Niger Republic, which resulted in the death of a person and abduction of another. The attackers had earlier threatened to wipe out Bafarawa and Kamarawa villages.

“This is the first time such an attack is happening in Bafarawa town. The people of Kamarawa, a nearby village, have been experiencing this kind of killing, kidnapping and torching of their property,” a villager said.

Another 26 people were killed in three communities of Warwanna, Kursa and Dutse of Gandi District in Rabbah Local Government. Victims of these attacks sought quick relief and intervention from security agencies.

Ahmad Danjuma, a survivor of the attack on Dutsi village, said his community has been deserted for months following the last attack. He is quartered at the Gandi IDP camp: “When I saw the bandits, I ran into another house to hide. But one of them saw me and shot at me. I fell down and managed to crawl out and shouted for help. That was all I could remember only to wake up to see myself in hospital bed.”

Another victim, Abdul Usman, claimed that the attackers came through the bush that linked the state with Shinkafi, a local government headquarters in Zamfara State.

Also narrating his sad experience, Isah Nasiru, a farmer and a member of the local vigilance group in, Warwanna village said the absence of security personnel in their community was largely responsible for the attacks on them:

“They started the attack from Dutsi and moved to Kursa. They came from different routes and surrounded our village in one swoop. Those who attempted to escape were shot dead, while those that did not run were left to go home.”

The leaders of the community had earlier banned some of them from buying from the vllage after they were satisfied that these strange persons, who came to their villages to buy foodstuff, petrol and recharge cards, were not up to anything good:

“We noticed their evil tendency and we stopped them from buying anything from our village. That is the only problem we had with them and may be that is what triggered off the attacks.”

Relocation

A Red Cross official, who spoke to Daily Sun on the condition of anonymity, maintained that from their record, thousands of families have been rendered homeless as a result of these reoccurring bloody attacks.

He said that since February 2019, the camp has witnessed an upsurge in the number of inmates, noting that 1,097 people came from Warnanna; 281 from Dutsi,; 197 from Kursa, 150 from Ilulu, 190 from Gidan Kurebe and 133 from Ruwan Tsamiya.

It was also gathered that in the light of the reoccurring attacks, about 20,000 Nigerians have since relocated to Niger Republic. Governor Aminu Tambuwal confirmed the exodus of residents of the state to the neighbouring Niger Republic

Speaking during a meeting with the heads of security agencies in the state, the governor appealed to residents of the affected communities to stop relocating to Niger Republic: “I will personally travel to the place and plead with those who relocated to come back home.”

Security response

It was gathered that the security threat on the border between Niger Republic and Nigeria necessitated the establishment of a joint military patrol. The Joint Security team consisted of personnel from 8 Division, Nigerian Army (NA), Nigeria Police, Department of State Security, Nigerian Immigration Service, Nigerian Custom Service and Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

As part of efforts to combat the bandits, both Nigerian Army and Nigerian Police authorities at various times had launched counter- combat agencies to eliminate the activities of bandits. The joint team has arrested 20 suspected bandits, terrorising Isa and Sabon Birnin villages

Commissioner of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Kaoje, said the arrest was the outcome of their effective synergy with other security agencies. He said the suspects were arrested with a gun, axes, army uniforms, hemp, drugs and items used as charms.

The police have similarly smashed a gang of 13 suspects who specializes in kidnapping, robbery and banditry. According to Kaoje, their arrest was as a result of a tip off even as he added that the suspects, currently in their custody, have confessed to be members of the kidnapping gang terrorising Sokoto and Zamfara states.

He urged residents to go about their normal businesses, assuring them that efforts are in place to ensure the safety of people and property. He said the police and other security operatives would continue to track the bandits and curb their nefarious activities.

Meanwhile, Tambuwal said his government has begun fruitful negotiation with the bandits and other armed elements operating within the boundaries of the state. The governor, who spoke through his Director General, Media and Public Affairs, Abubakar Shekara, explained that talks have started yielding positive results with more captives being released by the bandits:

“The Government of Sokoto State is in extensive and fruitful negotiations with the bandits and other armed elements operating within the boundaries of our state.

“The talks have started yielding positive results with the release just yesterday, of a number of our people held captive by the bandits. More progress will be achieved in the reconciliation, as many gunmen and their leaders are accepting to put down their weapons.

“The government, therefore, wishes to appeal to communities deserting their villages in fear of attacks in all parts the state to remain in their homes, as the government has secured the commitment of the bandits to cease their activities.”

Inhabitants of the villages in Isa, Sabon Birnin and Goronyo local governments, who fled from their settlements are advised to return home.